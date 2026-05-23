A well-backed eyecatcher at York and a red-hot jumps trainer to note - plus the other key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, May 23 with Harry Wilson.

Goodwood is today's destination for those bidding to book a last-minute trip to the Epsom Classics, with the Cocked Hat Stakes and Height Of Fashion Stakes acting as trials for the Derby and Oaks.

Royal Ascot will no doubt be on the mind of hopefuls at Haydock, where the Sandy Lane and Temple Stakes serve as precursors for the Commonwealth Cup and King Charles III Stakes.