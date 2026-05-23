Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
A well-backed eyecatcher at York and a red-hot jumps trainer to note - plus the other key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, May 23 with Harry Wilson.
Goodwood is today's destination for those bidding to book a last-minute trip to the Epsom Classics, with the Cocked Hat Stakes and Height Of Fashion Stakes acting as trials for the Derby and Oaks.
Royal Ascot will no doubt be on the mind of hopefuls at Haydock, where the Sandy Lane and Temple Stakes serve as precursors for the Commonwealth Cup and King Charles III Stakes.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- A big going discrepancy and a filly who could be set for Group races - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- An apprentice operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate with one ride - plus the other key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Harry Cobden bids to get off the cold list as he partners an eyecatcher at Warwick - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A notable market mover at Lingfield and a jockey bidding to maintain his red-hot form - key angles for Tuesday in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- An unfortunate loser to look out for and a significant going discrepancy: all the key information for a busy start to the week
more inThe Edge
- A big going discrepancy and a filly who could be set for Group races - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- An apprentice operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate with one ride - plus the other key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Harry Cobden bids to get off the cold list as he partners an eyecatcher at Warwick - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A notable market mover at Lingfield and a jockey bidding to maintain his red-hot form - key angles for Tuesday in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- An unfortunate loser to look out for and a significant going discrepancy: all the key information for a busy start to the week