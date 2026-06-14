A trainer targeting a fourth win in five years in the Munster Oaks - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, June 14 with Harry Wilson.

We're just a couple of hours away from finding out who makes up the final fields for the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, and I'm sure plenty us will be poring over them today as we whittle down the fields and make our final selections.