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A trainer striking at 60 per cent with one Tuesday runner and a big market mover at Wolverhampton - The Edge with Henry Thorner
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, July 21 with Henry Thorner.
After a weekend that featured plenty of high-quality racing in Britain, Ireland and France, as well as the conclusion of the World Cup and The Open Championship, it was always going to be a quieter start to the week.
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