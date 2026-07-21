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The Edge
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A trainer striking at 60 per cent with one Tuesday runner and a big market mover at Wolverhampton - The Edge with Henry Thorner

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, July 21 with Henry Thorner.

After a weekend that featured plenty of high-quality racing in Britain, Ireland and France, as well as the conclusion of the World Cup and The Open Championship, it was always going to be a quieter start to the week.

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