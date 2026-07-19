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A trainer striking at 100 per cent has one Sunday runner, plus a well-supported Dan Skelton horse to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, July 19 with Robbie Wilders.
Clearly yesterday's action was below-par for a Saturday, but I still thoroughly enjoyed it and Sunday's fare is similarly compelling.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- A red-hot combination with one runner at Newbury and an in-form top jockey with two big rides - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A long-distance traveller is being backed and a top trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A top jump jockey striking at 40 per cent and a couple of big drifters at Chepstow - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A market mover for an in-form yard and a big going discrepancy at one of our tracks - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A top-class race in France this evening and two eyecatchers at Beverley - The Edge with Harry March
more inBetting offers