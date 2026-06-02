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The Edge
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Apprentice seeks third straight winner and a point-to-point scorer who caught the eye on his rules debut - The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday June 2 with Henry Thorner.
It's a blank day in Ireland and, with only four meetings taking place, there is a distinctly midweek feel to today's action.
However, that shouldn't dampen our enthusiasm, as winners are still there to be found at Pontefract, Southwell, Wolverhampton and Newcastle, so let's get stuck into the day's angles.
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more inThe Edge
- Another Classic and three eyecatchers - the essential nuggets to profit from Monday's racing in The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A significant change in GoingStick readings and our experts debate Constitution River - all the key Sunday angles in The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A going discrepancy at an ITV track and a red-hot jockey with one ride - plus all the key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A jockeys' championship contender in red-hot form - plus all the key Friday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A well-backed eyecatcher put up by two of our analysts - plus all the key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson