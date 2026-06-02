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Apprentice seeks third straight winner and a point-to-point scorer who caught the eye on his rules debut - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday June 2 with Henry Thorner

It's a blank day in Ireland and, with only four meetings taking place, there is a distinctly midweek feel to today's action.

However, that shouldn't dampen our enthusiasm, as winners are still there to be found at Pontefract, Southwell, Wolverhampton and Newcastle, so let's get stuck into the day's angles.

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