A trainer bidding for a fifth win from his last seven and a cold yard with a short-price handicap favourite - The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, July 25 with Harry Wilson.

The time has come for Ascot to host the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which promises to be a race for the ages with Group 1 winners from Britain, Ireland, France and Japan all taking each other on.