A top yard bidding for a sixth winner from eight runners and a champion trainer on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, July 20 with Harry Wilson.

There was plenty of compelling action on the track yesterday in Britain and Ireland, but it was the victory of Tokaido in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly that stood out.