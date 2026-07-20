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A top yard bidding for a sixth winner from eight runners and a champion trainer on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, July 20 with Harry Wilson.
There was plenty of compelling action on the track yesterday in Britain and Ireland, but it was the victory of Tokaido in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly that stood out.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- A trainer striking at 100 per cent has one Sunday runner and a well-supported Dan Skelton horse to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A red-hot combination with one runner at Newbury and an in-form top jockey with two big rides - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A long-distance traveller is being backed and a top trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A top jump jockey striking at 40 per cent and a couple of big drifters at Chepstow - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A market mover for an in-form yard and a big going discrepancy at one of our tracks - The Edge with Henry Thorner
more inBetting offers
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30