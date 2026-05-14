A top trainer it could pay to avoid on Dante day at York - plus all the other key angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, May 14 with Harry Wilson.

The opening day of York's Dante festival saw a gutsy performance from Legacy Link, who staked her claim to head for the Oaks with victory in the Musidora.

The manner in which she glided into the lead spoke of her class, while the way she battled and then pulled away at the line when she was entitled to come on for the run hinted that better things await. She looks like she'll have even more to offer over a mile and a half, and Epsom is surely firmly on the agenda.