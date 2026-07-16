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A top jump jockey striking at 40 per cent and a couple of big drifters at Chepstow - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
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Good Morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, July 16 with Robbie Wilders.
Let's face it, football was the biggest priority in the sporting world yesterday and rightly so.
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more inThe Edge
- A market mover for an in-form yard and a big going discrepancy at one of our tracks - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A top-class race in France this evening and two eyecatchers at Beverley - The Edge with Harry March
- A huge market move for a discipline-switcher and an in-form jockey at Lingfield - The Edge with Harry March
- Deauville Group 1 headlines a scorching Sunday but which French import is attracting support at Perth? The Edge with Robbie Wilders
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more inBetting offers
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets