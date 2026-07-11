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A top jockey striking at 42 per cent and a red-hot formline that could find the winner of the Bunbury Cup – The Edge with Harry Wilson
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more inThe Edge
- A horse that has halved in price, and the pertinent pointers for day two of the July festival – The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A Royal Ascot formline under scrutiny and a red-hot jockey bidding for a fourth win in five rides – The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Two market movers in the same race and a Melbourne Cup runner-up in action at Fairyhouse – The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Trainer sends out four in bid to break 53-runner losing streak, plus a well-backed novice at Uttoxeter - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A trainer seeking five wins out of six and a Yarmouth handicap gets tested at Lingfield - all the angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
more inBetting offers
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: Get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day three
- Get 40-1 on England to qualify against Norway with Paddy Power's World Cup betting offer
more inThe Edge
- A horse that has halved in price, and the pertinent pointers for day two of the July festival – The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A Royal Ascot formline under scrutiny and a red-hot jockey bidding for a fourth win in five rides – The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Two market movers in the same race and a Melbourne Cup runner-up in action at Fairyhouse – The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Trainer sends out four in bid to break 53-runner losing streak, plus a well-backed novice at Uttoxeter - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A trainer seeking five wins out of six and a Yarmouth handicap gets tested at Lingfield - all the angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
more inBetting offers
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: Get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day three
- Get 40-1 on England to qualify against Norway with Paddy Power's World Cup betting offer