A top jockey striking at 42 per cent and a red-hot formline that could find the winner of the Bunbury Cup – The Edge with Harry Wilson

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am .

Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, July 11 with Harry Wilson.

This isn't any ordinary Saturday. This is 'Super Saturday'. That's because we have no fewer than 12 races live on ITV4, with quality racing coming from Newmarket, Ascot and York.