A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, August 10 with Henry Thorner.

In the trio of Group 1s scattered across Europe yesterday, there was another successful raid on Germany for Sir Mark Prescott, with the ultra-consistent Tiffany gaining a deserved Group 1 at the age of six.