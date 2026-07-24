A Sir Mark Prescott market mover and two big eyecatchers - The Edge with Keith Melrose

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, July 24 with Keith Melrose.

We have a Saturday-worthy line-up of tracks for you today, with Ascot, Sandown and York all racing today. The first of those is in the afternoon, as they build up to a superb King George on Saturday, with the last two in the evening.