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The Edge
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A significant going update from Ascot, plus all the other vital angles on a massive Saturday in The Edge with Graeme Rodway

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, May 9 with Graeme Rodway.

What a week it has been on the Roodee for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore. They cleaned up in the Derby and Oaks Trials by the River Dee and now have the favourites for both of the Epsom Classics. Benvenuto Cellini produced the standout performance in the Chester Vase and it's going to take a smart performer to put it up to him on the first Saturday in June.

The Derby and Oaks Trials aren't over yet, though. Lingfield hosts its own versions at 1.28 and 1.58 and Godolphin send out their big hopes in the shape of Romantic Symphony and Maho Bay. I was at Newmarket on Craven day when Maho Bay won so impressively and he looked good on the eye, but the time wasn't anything special. This is a good opportunity to find out how good he really is.

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