A significant going discrepancy and a market mover whose form is working out well - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Monday, June 15 with Henry Thorner.

Welcome to Royal Ascot week. The festivities, of course, begin tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean we can’t scour Monday’s meetings in a bid to get the week off to a flyer.