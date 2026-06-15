Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
A significant going discrepancy and a market mover whose form is working out well - The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am.
Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Monday, June 15 with Henry Thorner.
Welcome to Royal Ascot week. The festivities, of course, begin tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean we can’t scour Monday’s meetings in a bid to get the week off to a flyer.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- A trainer targeting a fourth win in five years in the Munster Oaks - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A big market mover at York and a horse in the eyecatchers section for the second run in a row - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A jumps supremo enjoying a remarkable start to the season and more ground confusion at Chester - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A market mover for JP McManus and Harry Cobden at Worcester tonight - plus all our expert Thursday insight in The Edge
- €800,000 breeze-up purchase makes debut for in-form stable - plus a Kempton market mover advertising a red-hot formline
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 on Scotland to beat Haiti with Paddy Power
more inThe Edge
- A trainer targeting a fourth win in five years in the Munster Oaks - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A big market mover at York and a horse in the eyecatchers section for the second run in a row - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A jumps supremo enjoying a remarkable start to the season and more ground confusion at Chester - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A market mover for JP McManus and Harry Cobden at Worcester tonight - plus all our expert Thursday insight in The Edge
- €800,000 breeze-up purchase makes debut for in-form stable - plus a Kempton market mover advertising a red-hot formline
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 on Scotland to beat Haiti with Paddy Power