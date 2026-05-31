A significant change in GoingStick readings and our experts debate Constitution River - all the key Sunday angles in The Edge with Robbie Wilders

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, May 31 with Robbie Wilders.

Thank goodness PSG beat Arsenal in the Champions League Final last night, says this Chelsea fan. Vive la France, am I right? And come on, they were the better team.

It’s been hurting my eyes seeing so many red shirts in London over the past seven days, and France is definitely the place to be today in the racing world as the Prix du Jockey Club (3.30) headlines a bumper card at Chantilly.