Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
A significant change in GoingStick readings and our experts debate Constitution River - all the key Sunday angles in The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, May 31 with Robbie Wilders.
Thank goodness PSG beat Arsenal in the Champions League Final last night, says this Chelsea fan. Vive la France, am I right? And come on, they were the better team.
It’s been hurting my eyes seeing so many red shirts in London over the past seven days, and France is definitely the place to be today in the racing world as the Prix du Jockey Club (3.30) headlines a bumper card at Chantilly.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- A going discrepancy at an ITV track and a red-hot jockey with one ride - plus all the key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A jockeys' championship contender in red-hot form - plus all the key Friday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A well-backed eyecatcher put up by two of our analysts - plus all the key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A couple of big market movers and a red-hot combination to note - all the key Wednesday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A red-hot training partnership and a contender who made eyecatching headway last time - all the key angles in The Edge
more inThe Edge
- A going discrepancy at an ITV track and a red-hot jockey with one ride - plus all the key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A jockeys' championship contender in red-hot form - plus all the key Friday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A well-backed eyecatcher put up by two of our analysts - plus all the key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A couple of big market movers and a red-hot combination to note - all the key Wednesday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A red-hot training partnership and a contender who made eyecatching headway last time - all the key angles in The Edge