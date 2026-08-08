A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, August 8 with Harry Wilson.

It is time for one of the more unique Saturdays of the year, as Ascot plays host to the Shergar Cup, which features top jockeys from around the world competing in teams to score points in a bid to lift the trophy and/or claim the Silver Saddle.