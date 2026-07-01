A serious going discrepancy at one of our tracks and a market mover who ran on Monday - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, July 1 with Henry Thorner.

We have reached not only the midway point of the week, but also the halfway stage of the year, as July is now upon us. I can't believe it either.