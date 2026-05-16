A serious discrepancy in a track's going description - plus all the other key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, May 16 with Harry Wilson.

It was the turn of the stayers to show us what they were made of in the Yorkshire Cup and, despite the market speaking positively of Amiloc, it was last year's St Leger runner-up Rahiebb who emerged on top. He looks a stronger model and is surely going to have a say in all the Cup races this campaign.

The Dante meeting may be done and dusted but the quality action continues to come thick and fast, with the highlight being Group 1 action at Newbury courtesy of the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes.