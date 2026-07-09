A Royal Ascot formline under scrutiny and a red-hot jockey bidding for a fourth win in five rides – The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, July 9 with Harry Wilson.

It's time for the opening day of the July festival at Newmarket and that means plenty of winners for Charlie Appleby, right? The market certainly thinks so, as he's got four of the seven favourites. You can read an in-depth piece on the Godolphin handler here .