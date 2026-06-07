A rider in flying form heads to Perth for one mount plus an eyecatcher who last ran in the 1,000 Guineas - The Edge with Robbie Wilders

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, June 7 with Robbie Wilders.

The previous couple of Saturdays felt a bit quiet in Britain and we needed the Derby Festival for this Flat season to explode back into life. Oaks winner Thundering On was simply brilliant.