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A rider in flying form heads to Perth for one mount plus an eyecatcher who last ran in the 1,000 Guineas - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, June 7 with Robbie Wilders.
The previous couple of Saturdays felt a bit quiet in Britain and we needed the Derby Festival for this Flat season to explode back into life. Oaks winner Thundering On was simply brilliant.
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more inThe Edge
- What does our going model make of the updated Epsom GoingStick reading? Plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Find out what our expert going tool makes of the ground on Oaks day at Epsom - plus all the vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Leopardstown runner could give Derby hopefuls a form boost plus a course specialist to note at Hamilton - The Edge with Harry March
- Getting ready for Derby declarations and our experts find two eyecatchers in one race - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Apprentice seeks third straight winner and a point-to-point scorer who caught the eye on his rules debut - The Edge with Henry Thorner