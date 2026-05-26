A red-hot training partnership and a contender who made eyecatching headway last time - all the key angles in The Edge

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, May 26 with Harry March.

I hope you had a good bank holiday weekend and made it a profitable one.

It was nice to see Almaqam bag his first Group 1 success in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday and I expect him to have a big year, with Ed Walker mentioning after the race that they will be a little more bold with regards to ground conditions, which will hopefully mean we will see him more often this season.