A red-hot training duo who have struck with four of their last seven runners - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning, and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, August 16 with Harry Wilson.

It was the July Cup form that came to the fore in the feature Hungerford Stakes at Newbury yesterday, with Coppull successfully stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time. That opens up plenty of options for him, and surely a first Group 1 is not far away.