A red-hot trainer bidding for a third win from his last four runners and a couple of notable drifters - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, July 23 with Henry Thorner.

Things take a step up today with a good-looking line-up of meetings for a Thursday, involving Group races and a Listed contest among the seven fixtures from Sandown, Doncaster, Leopardstown, Wexford, Newbury, Southwell and Yarmouth.