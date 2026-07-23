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The Edge
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A red-hot trainer bidding for a third win from his last four runners and a couple of notable drifters - The Edge with Henry Thorner
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, July 23 with Henry Thorner.
Things take a step up today with a good-looking line-up of meetings for a Thursday, involving Group races and a Listed contest among the seven fixtures from Sandown, Doncaster, Leopardstown, Wexford, Newbury, Southwell and Yarmouth.
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more inThe Edge
- Can this Paddy Twomey-trained filly emphasise her Group 1 credentials at Naas? The Edge with Henry Thorner
- This trainer striking at 60 per cent has one Tuesday runner and a notable market mover goes into 8-1 from 18-1
- A top yard bidding for a sixth winner from eight runners and a champion trainer on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A trainer striking at 100 per cent has one Sunday runner and a well-supported Dan Skelton horse to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A red-hot combination with one runner at Newbury and an in-form top jockey with two big rides - The Edge with Harry Wilson