A red-hot jockey striking at almost 40 per cent and a couple of big eyecatchers at Newbury - The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning, and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, August 15 with Harry Wilson.

Some of you may be keeping your powder dry with York's Ebor festival just around the corner, but there is plenty to go at for those of us getting involved in today's action.