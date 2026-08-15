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The Edge
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A red-hot jockey striking at almost 40 per cent and a couple of big eyecatchers at Newbury - The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good morning, and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, August 15 with Harry Wilson.
Some of you may be keeping your powder dry with York's Ebor festival just around the corner, but there is plenty to go at for those of us getting involved in today's action.
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more inThe Edge
- Two big market moves at Cork and a Group 1-winning trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A massive market move at Tramore and a jockey in red-hot form with just one ride - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
- A big gamble at Kempton and an interesting runner for a red-hot trainer - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A big gamble at Hamilton and a significant going discrepancy to note - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
more inThe Edge
- Two big market moves at Cork and a Group 1-winning trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A massive market move at Tramore and a jockey in red-hot form with just one ride - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
- A big gamble at Kempton and an interesting runner for a red-hot trainer - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A big gamble at Hamilton and a significant going discrepancy to note - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner