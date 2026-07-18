A red-hot combination with one runner at Newbury and an in-form top jockey with two big rides - The Edge with Harry Wilson

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am .

Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, July 18 with Harry Wilson.

While the action in Britain may not be as compelling as it was last weekend, we do have some Classic action in Ireland as the Curragh hosts the Irish Oaks.