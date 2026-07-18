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A red-hot combination with one runner at Newbury and an in-form top jockey with two big rides - The Edge with Harry Wilson
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, July 18 with Harry Wilson.
While the action in Britain may not be as compelling as it was last weekend, we do have some Classic action in Ireland as the Curragh hosts the Irish Oaks.
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more inThe Edge
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- A market mover for an in-form yard and a big going discrepancy at one of our tracks - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A top-class race in France this evening and two eyecatchers at Beverley - The Edge with Harry March
- A huge market move for a discipline-switcher and an in-form jockey at Lingfield - The Edge with Harry March
more inThe Edge
- A long-distance traveller is being backed and a top trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A top jump jockey striking at 40 per cent and a couple of big drifters at Chepstow - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A market mover for an in-form yard and a big going discrepancy at one of our tracks - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A top-class race in France this evening and two eyecatchers at Beverley - The Edge with Harry March
- A huge market move for a discipline-switcher and an in-form jockey at Lingfield - The Edge with Harry March