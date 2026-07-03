A quibble with Sandown's going description and a winner without a penalty - The Edge with Keith Melrose

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, July 3 with Keith Melrose.

It is the day before the Eclipse card at Sandown, and today's fixture at the same track is about more than just giving you a peek at conditions there- for all it can be that, too.