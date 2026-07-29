A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

New and existing subscribers can unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email direct to your inbox every morning at 8am .

Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, July 29 with Harry March.

Scandinavia produced a dominant performance in yesterday's Goodwood Cup, landing that contest for the second consecutive year, although his main rival Trawlerman wouldn't have been aided by being hampered by the loose horse up the straight.