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A big going discrepancy and a filly who could be set for Group races - The Edge with Keith Melrose
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, May 22 with Keith Melrose.
In a just world, the hype we see around Constitution Hill would be even greater around Daryz, who won another Group 1 last night like he was out for a leg stretch.
The best since Frankel has been uttered. It's a bit hasty, in my view, and I doubt the ratings will ever agree given the way he tends to race. But I couldn't say it's wrong.
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