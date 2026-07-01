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A mover from 14s into 4s at Thirsk and a serious going discrepancy - The Edge with Henry Thorner
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, July 1 with Henry Thorner.
We have reached not only the midway point of the week, but also the halfway stage of the year, as July is now upon us. I can't believe it either.
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more inThe Edge
- A big gamble at Musselburgh and a red-hot trainer to follow - all Tuesday's angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A going discrepancy at Ffos Las and 'the only horse punters want to know about' - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- An eyecatcher making his second start for an in-form trainer - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A horse halved in price at Newcastle and a big-name jockey on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A market mover from 12s into 4s, and a trainer with a big weekend ahead is on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
more inThe Edge
- A big gamble at Musselburgh and a red-hot trainer to follow - all Tuesday's angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A going discrepancy at Ffos Las and 'the only horse punters want to know about' - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- An eyecatcher making his second start for an in-form trainer - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A horse halved in price at Newcastle and a big-name jockey on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A market mover from 12s into 4s, and a trainer with a big weekend ahead is on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose