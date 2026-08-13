A massive market move at Tramore and a jockey in red-hot form with just one ride - The Edge with Graeme Rodway

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Hello. Graeme Rodway here with The Edge on Thursday, August 13 and we're edging closer to the York Ebor meeting next week.

How has your week been so far? I've had a relatively successful one and will be bidding for a hat-trick of winners on Pricewise Extra later after Midnight Media at Nottingham on Tuesday and She's Ideal last night at Gowran Park. I hope you followed me in.