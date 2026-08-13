Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Edge
premium

A massive market move at Tramore and a jockey in red-hot form with just one ride - The Edge with Graeme Rodway

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am.

Hello. Graeme Rodway here with The Edge on Thursday, August 13 and we're edging closer to the York Ebor meeting next week.

How has your week been so far? I've had a relatively successful one and will be bidding for a hat-trick of winners on Pricewise Extra later after Midnight Media at Nottingham on Tuesday and She's Ideal last night at Gowran Park. I hope you followed me in.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy betting editor

Published on inThe Edge

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inThe Edge
more inThe Edge