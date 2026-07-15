Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
A market mover for an in-form yard and a big going discrepancy at one of our tracks - The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am.
Good Morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday July 15 with Henry Thorner.
Let's get this out of the way straight away, shall we? There's obviously a pretty big game of football this evening, with all of today's English meetings conveniently wrapped up before 8pm.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- A top-class race in France this evening and two eyecatchers at Beverley - The Edge with Harry March
- A huge market move for a discipline-switcher and an in-form jockey at Lingfield - The Edge with Harry March
- Deauville Group 1 headlines a scorching Sunday but which French import is attracting support at Perth? The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A top jockey striking at 42 per cent and a red-hot formline that could find the winner of the Bunbury Cup – The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A horse that has halved in price, and the pertinent pointers for day two of the July festival – The Edge with Robbie Wilders
more inThe Edge
- A top-class race in France this evening and two eyecatchers at Beverley - The Edge with Harry March
- A huge market move for a discipline-switcher and an in-form jockey at Lingfield - The Edge with Harry March
- Deauville Group 1 headlines a scorching Sunday but which French import is attracting support at Perth? The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A top jockey striking at 42 per cent and a red-hot formline that could find the winner of the Bunbury Cup – The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A horse that has halved in price, and the pertinent pointers for day two of the July festival – The Edge with Robbie Wilders