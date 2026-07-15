A market mover for an in-form yard and a big going discrepancy at one of our tracks - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good Morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday July 15 with Henry Thorner.

Let's get this out of the way straight away, shall we? There's obviously a pretty big game of football this evening, with all of today's English meetings conveniently wrapped up before 8pm.