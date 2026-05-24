A major going discrepancy and a red-hot combination to note - plus the other key Sunday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, May 24 with Harry Wilson.

Gstaad did what most people thought he would at the Curragh yesterday, winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas by a good margin. There is still a part of me that thinks he may reverse Newmarket form with Bow Echo if the pair meet again at Royal Ascot next month.

Speaking of Royal Ascot, I think we saw the winner of the Commonwealth Cup at Haydock yesterday. That is Venetian Sun, who won the Sandy Lane Stakes with plenty in hand. You can read more of my thoughts on her here .