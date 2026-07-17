A long-distance traveller is being backed and a top trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am .

Good Morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, July 17 with Keith Melrose.

We are building up to a famously quiet Saturday, but the Friday action does not follow that pattern. There is even a Listed race today at Newbury, the Rose Bowl Stakes (4.10 ) for two-year-olds.