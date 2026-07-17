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A long-distance traveller is being backed and a top trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good Morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, July 17 with Keith Melrose.
We are building up to a famously quiet Saturday, but the Friday action does not follow that pattern. There is even a Listed race today at Newbury, the Rose Bowl Stakes (4.10) for two-year-olds.
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