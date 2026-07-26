A juvenile hurdler who's all the rage and a trainer bidding to make it five from nine - The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, July 26 with Harry Wilson.

The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes was certainly an international affair but it was the sole British representative, Kalpana, who landed the spoils under Colin Keane for Andrew Balding and owners Juddmonte.