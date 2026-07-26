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The Edge
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A juvenile hurdler who's all the rage and a trainer bidding to make it five from nine - The Edge with Harry Wilson
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, July 26 with Harry Wilson.
The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes was certainly an international affair but it was the sole British representative, Kalpana, who landed the spoils under Colin Keane for Andrew Balding and owners Juddmonte.
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more inThe Edge
- A trainer bidding for a fifth win from his last seven and a cold yard with a short-price handicap favourite - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A Sir Mark Prescott market mover and two big eyecatchers - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A red-hot trainer bidding for a third win from his last four runners and a couple of notable drifters - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Can this Paddy Twomey-trained filly emphasise her Group 1 credentials at Naas? The Edge with Henry Thorner
- This trainer striking at 60 per cent has one Tuesday runner and a notable market mover goes into 8-1 from 18-1
more inThe Edge
- A trainer bidding for a fifth win from his last seven and a cold yard with a short-price handicap favourite - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A Sir Mark Prescott market mover and two big eyecatchers - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A red-hot trainer bidding for a third win from his last four runners and a couple of notable drifters - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Can this Paddy Twomey-trained filly emphasise her Group 1 credentials at Naas? The Edge with Henry Thorner
- This trainer striking at 60 per cent has one Tuesday runner and a notable market mover goes into 8-1 from 18-1