A jockeys' championship contender in red-hot form - plus all the key Friday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, May 29 with Harry Wilson.

The Brigadier Gerard evening at Sandown certainly didn't disappoint, with Ombudsman putting himself firmly on track for a clash with Arc winner Daryz in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot when defying a 7lb penalty in the feature.

However, the most taking victory on the card came from Talk Of New York, who displayed an impressive turn of foot when landing the Heron Stakes. Could he provide the biggest challenge to the 2,000 Guineas one-two in the St James's Palace Stakes next month?