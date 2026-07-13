A huge market move for a discipline-switcher and an in-form jockey at Lingfield - The Edge with Harry March

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Good Morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, July 13 with Harry March .

I hope you all had an enjoyable weekend and are warming yourselves up for England's semi-final clash with Argentina on Wednesday, which should be an absolute cracker. I fancy us to do the business and hope that this weekend's sporting action finishes with England in a World Cup final.