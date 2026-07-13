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A huge market move for a discipline-switcher and an in-form jockey at Lingfield - The Edge with Harry March
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Good Morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, July 13 with Harry March .
I hope you all had an enjoyable weekend and are warming yourselves up for England's semi-final clash with Argentina on Wednesday, which should be an absolute cracker. I fancy us to do the business and hope that this weekend's sporting action finishes with England in a World Cup final.
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more inThe Edge
- Deauville Group 1 headlines a scorching Sunday but which French import is attracting support at Perth? The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A top jockey striking at 42 per cent and a red-hot formline that could find the winner of the Bunbury Cup – The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A horse that has halved in price, and the pertinent pointers for day two of the July festival – The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A Royal Ascot formline under scrutiny and a red-hot jockey bidding for a fourth win in five rides – The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Two market movers in the same race and a Melbourne Cup runner-up in action at Fairyhouse – The Edge with Henry Thorner