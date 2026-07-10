A horse that has halved in price, and the pertinent pointers for day two of the July festival – The Edge with Robbie Wilders

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, July 10 with Robbie Wilders.

It's my first time Edging in the best part of a month after two and a half weeks off (cheers to Keith, Rodders, the two Harrys and the Henry for keeping the chair warm) and what a summer of sport it's been.