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The Edge
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A horse that has halved in price, and the pertinent pointers for day two of the July festival – The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, July 10 with Robbie Wilders.
It's my first time Edging in the best part of a month after two and a half weeks off (cheers to Keith, Rodders, the two Harrys and the Henry for keeping the chair warm) and what a summer of sport it's been.
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more inThe Edge
- A Royal Ascot formline under scrutiny and a red-hot jockey bidding for a fourth win in five rides – The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Two market movers in the same race and a Melbourne Cup runner-up in action at Fairyhouse – The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Trainer sends out four in bid to break 53-runner losing streak, plus a well-backed novice at Uttoxeter - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A trainer seeking five wins out of six and a Yarmouth handicap gets tested at Lingfield - all the angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A well handicapped one at Southwell and a potential plot at Ayr - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
more inThe Edge
- A Royal Ascot formline under scrutiny and a red-hot jockey bidding for a fourth win in five rides – The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Two market movers in the same race and a Melbourne Cup runner-up in action at Fairyhouse – The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Trainer sends out four in bid to break 53-runner losing streak, plus a well-backed novice at Uttoxeter - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A trainer seeking five wins out of six and a Yarmouth handicap gets tested at Lingfield - all the angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A well handicapped one at Southwell and a potential plot at Ayr - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson