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A Grade 2-winning hurdler in a Flat handicap and a hot formline ahead of the first nurseries of the year - The Edge with Keith Melrose
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, July 2 with Keith Melrose.
Happy nursery day to all those who celebrate. The first three handicaps for two-year-olds are due to take place today, albeit at an unusual venue in a couple of cases as Nottingham is holding a meeting that is traditionally at Haydock. Racing there may return in August.
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