A going discrepancy at Ffos Las and 'the only horse punters want to know about' - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, June 29 with Henry Thorner

Thankfully the main talking point around Benvenuto Cellini came from his performance yesterday. After the starting stall non-runner drama at Epsom, he turned in a high-class performance to come out on top in an Aidan O'Brien 1-2-3 in the Irish Derby.