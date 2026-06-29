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A going discrepancy at Ffos Las and 'the only horse punters want to know about' - The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, June 29 with Henry Thorner
Thankfully the main talking point around Benvenuto Cellini came from his performance yesterday. After the starting stall non-runner drama at Epsom, he turned in a high-class performance to come out on top in an Aidan O'Brien 1-2-3 in the Irish Derby.
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more inThe Edge
- An eyecatcher making his second start for an in-form trainer - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A horse halved in price at Newcastle and a big-name jockey on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A market mover from 12s into 4s, and a trainer with a big weekend ahead is on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
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