Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
A going discrepancy at an ITV track and a red-hot jockey with one ride - plus all the key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, May 30 with Harry Wilson.
In the wake of Haydock's cancellation, Carlisle gets its opportunity to shine as the focal point of ITV's coverage, which includes the staging of the first Group race in the track's history.
Some potentially informative juvenile contests from Beverley and a competitive handicap from Chester complete the terrestrial offering, with fixtures at Catterick, Lingfield, Stratford, Listowel and Tramore completing the day's action.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- A jockeys' championship contender in red-hot form - plus all the key Friday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A well-backed eyecatcher put up by two of our analysts - plus all the key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A couple of big market movers and a red-hot combination to note - all the key Wednesday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A red-hot training partnership and a contender who made eyecatching headway last time - all the key angles in The Edge
- A big eyecatcher at Redcar and a legendary trainer going through a purple patch - all the key angles in The Edge
more inThe Edge
- A jockeys' championship contender in red-hot form - plus all the key Friday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A well-backed eyecatcher put up by two of our analysts - plus all the key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A couple of big market movers and a red-hot combination to note - all the key Wednesday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A red-hot training partnership and a contender who made eyecatching headway last time - all the key angles in The Edge
- A big eyecatcher at Redcar and a legendary trainer going through a purple patch - all the key angles in The Edge