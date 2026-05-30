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The Edge
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A going discrepancy at an ITV track and a red-hot jockey with one ride - plus all the key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, May 30 with Harry Wilson.

In the wake of Haydock's cancellation, Carlisle gets its opportunity to shine as the focal point of ITV's coverage, which includes the staging of the first Group race in the track's history.

Some potentially informative juvenile contests from Beverley and a competitive handicap from Chester complete the terrestrial offering, with fixtures at Catterick, Lingfield, Stratford, Listowel and Tramore completing the day's action.

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