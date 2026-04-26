A double eyecatcher and two stable jockeys having a very different time of their boss's revival - all the Sunday angles in The Edge

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, April 26 with Keith Melrose.

Well, that's the jumps season wrapped up, barring Punchestown next week which, personally, I tend to skip as a betting exercise. There have been too many results down the years straight out of The Twilight Zone.

So I am waving in my chasers from the balcony, until the 2026-27 jumps season starts in anger. Chez Melrose, that is traditionally the day after the Arc.