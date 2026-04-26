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A double eyecatcher and two stable jockeys having a very different time of their boss's revival - all the Sunday angles in The Edge
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, April 26 with Keith Melrose.
Well, that's the jumps season wrapped up, barring Punchestown next week which, personally, I tend to skip as a betting exercise. There have been too many results down the years straight out of The Twilight Zone.
So I am waving in my chasers from the balcony, until the 2026-27 jumps season starts in anger. Chez Melrose, that is traditionally the day after the Arc.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- Going analysis, eyecatchers and your moments of the jumps season - Keith Melrose has all today's angles in The Edge
- Keith Melrose with a 'muggy betting habit' - plus analysis of updated goings at the ITV4 tracks
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital insight for Thursday's punting, including a sprinter fancied by two of our experts
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles for Wednesday's punting, including a well-handicapped sort returning to turf
- The Edge with Harry March: an in-form jockey at Wolverhampton and other angles for Tuesday's racing