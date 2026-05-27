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A couple of big market movers and a red-hot combination to note - all the key Wednesday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, May 27 with Harry Wilson.
All the drama that occurred at Haydock last weekend, when the discovery of a hole on the outer track led to three races being abandoned, continued yesterday, as the track was forced to cancel its two-day meeting this week due to the inside track being deemed unfit for racing.
The five races from Saturday’s card that were due to be shown live on ITV, and additionally the Silver Bowl lost last weekend, will now take place at Carlisle, while Wolverhampton stages an additional six-race fixture on Friday.
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