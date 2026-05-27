Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Edge
premium

A couple of big market movers and a red-hot combination to note - all the key Wednesday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, May 27 with Harry Wilson.

All the drama that occurred at Haydock last weekend, when the discovery of a hole on the outer track led to three races being abandoned, continued yesterday, as the track was forced to cancel its two-day meeting this week due to the inside track being deemed unfit for racing.

The five races from Saturday’s card that were due to be shown live on ITV, and additionally the Silver Bowl lost last weekend, will now take place at Carlisle, while Wolverhampton stages an additional six-race fixture on Friday.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Betting expert

Published on inThe Edge

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inThe Edge
more inThe Edge