A cold trainer in the Eclipse and a Royal Ascot formline worth following - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, July 4 with Harry Wilson.

It's time for the first generational clash of the season, as the exciting Prix du Jockey Club winner Constitution River lines up against his elders in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. Can Aidan O'Brien land a record-extending tenth victory in the 1m2f Group 1?