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The Edge
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A cold trainer in the Eclipse and a Royal Ascot formline worth following - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, July 4 with Harry Wilson.
It's time for the first generational clash of the season, as the exciting Prix du Jockey Club winner Constitution River lines up against his elders in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. Can Aidan O'Brien land a record-extending tenth victory in the 1m2f Group 1?
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more inThe Edge
- A quibble with Sandown's going description and a winner without a penalty - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A Grade 2-winning hurdler in a Flat handicap and a hot formline ahead of the first nurseries of the year - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A mover from 14s into 4s at Thirsk and a serious going discrepancy - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A big gamble at Musselburgh and a red-hot trainer to follow - all Tuesday's angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A going discrepancy at Ffos Las and 'the only horse punters want to know about' - The Edge with Henry Thorner
more inThe Edge
- A quibble with Sandown's going description and a winner without a penalty - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A Grade 2-winning hurdler in a Flat handicap and a hot formline ahead of the first nurseries of the year - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A mover from 14s into 4s at Thirsk and a serious going discrepancy - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A big gamble at Musselburgh and a red-hot trainer to follow - all Tuesday's angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A going discrepancy at Ffos Las and 'the only horse punters want to know about' - The Edge with Henry Thorner