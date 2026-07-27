A cold trainer has a market steamer and a 'promising' juvenile second time up - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, July 27 with Henry Thorner.

Hotazhell doubled his Group 1 tally in a tight finish at Munich yesterday. While this week brings us a couple of major summer festivals, before Goodwood also gets underway tomorrow, the main attention today will be over in Ireland as the Galway Festival kicks off.