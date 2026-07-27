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A cold trainer has a market steamer and a 'promising' juvenile second time up - The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, July 27 with Henry Thorner.
Hotazhell doubled his Group 1 tally in a tight finish at Munich yesterday. While this week brings us a couple of major summer festivals, before Goodwood also gets underway tomorrow, the main attention today will be over in Ireland as the Galway Festival kicks off.
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more inThe Edge
- A juvenile hurdler who's all the rage and a trainer bidding to make it five from nine - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A trainer bidding for a fifth win from his last seven and a cold yard with a short-price handicap favourite - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A Sir Mark Prescott market mover and two big eyecatchers - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A red-hot trainer bidding for a third win from his last four runners and a couple of notable drifters - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Can this Paddy Twomey-trained filly emphasise her Group 1 credentials at Naas? The Edge with Henry Thorner
more inThe Edge
- A juvenile hurdler who's all the rage and a trainer bidding to make it five from nine - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A trainer bidding for a fifth win from his last seven and a cold yard with a short-price handicap favourite - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A Sir Mark Prescott market mover and two big eyecatchers - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A red-hot trainer bidding for a third win from his last four runners and a couple of notable drifters - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Can this Paddy Twomey-trained filly emphasise her Group 1 credentials at Naas? The Edge with Henry Thorner