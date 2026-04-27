- More
A big night at Naas and a bright start for a new trainer - all the vital angles for Monday's racing in The Edge
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, April 27 with Keith Melrose.
A small but noticeable chunk of the Flat season is about trying to find the Arc winner, but what if that question is already settled? I was seriously impressed with Daryz yesterday, as were plenty of others. He is 5-1 for the Arc now and a chunk of that will be based on him getting there. If they ran the race tomorrow he would surely be around 6-4.
Today's feature meeting is in Ireland, although Punchestown does not begin until tomorrow. The evening Flat card at Naas has Listed and Premier handicap action to get tucked into.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
- A double eyecatcher and two stable jockeys having a very different time of their boss's revival - all the Sunday angles in The Edge
- Going analysis, eyecatchers and your moments of the jumps season - Keith Melrose has all today's angles in The Edge
- Keith Melrose with a 'muggy betting habit' - plus analysis of updated goings at the ITV4 tracks
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital insight for Thursday's punting, including a sprinter fancied by two of our experts
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles for Wednesday's punting, including a well-handicapped sort returning to turf
- A double eyecatcher and two stable jockeys having a very different time of their boss's revival - all the Sunday angles in The Edge
- Going analysis, eyecatchers and your moments of the jumps season - Keith Melrose has all today's angles in The Edge
- Keith Melrose with a 'muggy betting habit' - plus analysis of updated goings at the ITV4 tracks
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital insight for Thursday's punting, including a sprinter fancied by two of our experts
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles for Wednesday's punting, including a well-handicapped sort returning to turf