A big night at Naas and a bright start for a new trainer - all the vital angles for Monday's racing in The Edge

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, April 27 with Keith Melrose.

A small but noticeable chunk of the Flat season is about trying to find the Arc winner, but what if that question is already settled? I was seriously impressed with Daryz yesterday, as were plenty of others. He is 5-1 for the Arc now and a chunk of that will be based on him getting there. If they ran the race tomorrow he would surely be around 6-4.

Today's feature meeting is in Ireland, although Punchestown does not begin until tomorrow. The evening Flat card at Naas has Listed and Premier handicap action to get tucked into.