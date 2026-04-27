Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:00 BathHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:00 BathHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Edge
premium

A big night at Naas and a bright start for a new trainer - all the vital angles for Monday's racing in The Edge

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, April 27 with Keith Melrose.

A small but noticeable chunk of the Flat season is about trying to find the Arc winner, but what if that question is already settled? I was seriously impressed with Daryz yesterday, as were plenty of others. He is 5-1 for the Arc now and a chunk of that will be based on him getting there. If they ran the race tomorrow he would surely be around 6-4. 

Today's feature meeting is in Ireland, although Punchestown does not begin until tomorrow. The evening Flat card at Naas has Listed and Premier handicap action to get tucked into.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Betting editor

Published on inThe Edge

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inThe Edge
more inThe Edge