A big market mover at York and a horse in the eyecatchers section for the second run in a row - The Edge with Keith Melrose

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A weak Saturday? I'm having none of it.

As a reader of The Edge, you probably see betting as a central part of your racing experience. You might even think of yourself as a hard-nosed punter. Yet we are all guilty of being swayed by the stories to some extent.