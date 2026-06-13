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The Edge
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A big market mover at York and a horse in the eyecatchers section for the second run in a row - The Edge with Keith Melrose
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more inThe Edge
- A jumps supremo enjoying a remarkable start to the season and more ground confusion at Chester - The Edge with Keith Melrose
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- €800,000 breeze-up purchase makes debut for in-form stable - plus a Kempton market mover advertising a red-hot formline
- A big eyecatcher at Salisbury and an in-form jockey with one ride at Southwell - all the key Tuesday angles in The Edge with Harry March
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more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
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- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
more inThe Edge
- A jumps supremo enjoying a remarkable start to the season and more ground confusion at Chester - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A market mover for JP McManus and Harry Cobden at Worcester tonight - plus all our expert Thursday insight in The Edge
- €800,000 breeze-up purchase makes debut for in-form stable - plus a Kempton market mover advertising a red-hot formline
- A big eyecatcher at Salisbury and an in-form jockey with one ride at Southwell - all the key Tuesday angles in The Edge with Harry March
- Going updates after an unsettled night and three horses whose odds have halved - all Monday's vital angles in The Edge with Harry March
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia