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The Edge
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A big mover at Lingfield and a red-hot trainer worth following - The Edge on Monday with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, August 17 with Henry Thorner.

A Boy Named Susie justified short odds in the Royal Whip at the Curragh yesterday, while Francis-Henri Graffard held off British and Irish challengers to chalk up another Group 1 in the Prix Jacques le Marois with Rayif.

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