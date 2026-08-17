Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
A big mover at Lingfield and a red-hot trainer worth following - The Edge on Monday with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am.
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, August 17 with Henry Thorner.
A Boy Named Susie justified short odds in the Royal Whip at the Curragh yesterday, while Francis-Henri Graffard held off British and Irish challengers to chalk up another Group 1 in the Prix Jacques le Marois with Rayif.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- A red-hot training duo who have struck with four of their last seven runners - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A red-hot jockey striking at almost 40 per cent and a couple of big eyecatchers at Newbury - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Two big market moves at Cork and a Group 1-winning trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A massive market move at Tramore and a jockey in red-hot form with just one ride - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
- A big gamble at Kempton and an interesting runner for a red-hot trainer - The Edge with Henry Thorner
more inThe Edge
- A red-hot training duo who have struck with four of their last seven runners - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A red-hot jockey striking at almost 40 per cent and a couple of big eyecatchers at Newbury - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Two big market moves at Cork and a Group 1-winning trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A massive market move at Tramore and a jockey in red-hot form with just one ride - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
- A big gamble at Kempton and an interesting runner for a red-hot trainer - The Edge with Henry Thorner