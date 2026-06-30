A big gamble at Musselburgh and a red-hot trainer to follow - all Tuesday's angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, June 30 with Henry Thorner

It may still feel a way off, but we're a step closer to the Coral Eclipse card at Sandown on Saturday, and we'll have more on that later.