A big gamble at Lingfield and some early York thoughts - The Edge with Henry Thorner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am .

Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, August 18 with Henry Thorner.

As I'm sure you're aware, the York Ebor Festival kicks off tomorrow. However, a 5-1 winner ultimately pays the same today as it will on the Knavesmire over the next few days.