A big gamble at Kempton and an interesting runner for a red-hot trainer - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, August 12 with Henry Thorner.

We are halfway through the week and can start looking forward to the weekend, where there are some good cards, particularly at Newbury and the Curragh on Saturday and Sunday respectively.